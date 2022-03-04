Jonestrading Boosts CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $75.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

