JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to €13.20

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

