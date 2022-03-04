JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.

SPGI stock opened at $400.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.96. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $325.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

