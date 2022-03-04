JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $143.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

