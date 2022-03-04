JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $197.00 by UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $197.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a market cap of $408.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 162,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

