Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $118,486.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,944 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

