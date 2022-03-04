Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 21.1% Higher

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69. 122,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 45,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

