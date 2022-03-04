KeyCorp Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.