KeyCorp Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.
DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.
DIN opened at $72.37 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
