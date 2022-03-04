KeyCorp Trims Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Target Price to $52.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $41.89 on Monday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 318.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kaman by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

