KeyCorp Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

