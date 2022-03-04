KeyCorp Weighs in on Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

PECO opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.