KeyCorp Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 684.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.