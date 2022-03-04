Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.38.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.03. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

