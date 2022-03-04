Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

