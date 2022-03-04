Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

BSCP stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

