Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

