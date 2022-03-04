Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $245.63 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.