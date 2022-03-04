Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.09 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

