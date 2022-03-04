KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,671 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 251.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 430,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 39,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

