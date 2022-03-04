KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 538 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.21 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

