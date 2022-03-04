KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,900. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.