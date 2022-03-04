KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $104.75. 9,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $105.48.

