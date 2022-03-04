Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.96

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.