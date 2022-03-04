Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.96

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.
KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.