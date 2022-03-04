Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

