Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $85,530.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.