Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is Stonnington Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 595.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 1.46% of Korn Ferry worth $58,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.53. 1,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

