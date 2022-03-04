Kristen Marie Williams Sells 2,050 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

PCRX opened at $71.63 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

