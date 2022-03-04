Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

