L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $276.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $182.24 and a 52 week high of $261.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.