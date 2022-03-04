Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.