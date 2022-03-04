Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lantheus by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

