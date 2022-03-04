Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $334,166.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.