LatAmGrowth SPAC’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 7th (NASDAQ:LATGU)

LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 7th. LatAmGrowth SPAC had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:LATGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.01.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LatAmGrowth SPAC (LATGU)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.