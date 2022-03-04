LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. 112,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

