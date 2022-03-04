Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Lear has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

