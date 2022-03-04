Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 691 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in McKesson by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.69. 5,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.75 and a one year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

