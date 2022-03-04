Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 36,268 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,587,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

