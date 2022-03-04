Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 636,942 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94.

