LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $14,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $3,835,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

