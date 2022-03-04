Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of LMND opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lemonade by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

