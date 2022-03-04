Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00.
OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
