Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 621,005 shares during the last quarter.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.