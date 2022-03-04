LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $181.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.