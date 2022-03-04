Lincoln E. Benet Sells 20,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

