Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $447.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.77. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,783 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

