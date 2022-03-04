London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 70

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,284 ($97.73) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,027.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,285.61. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a one year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.95.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

