Loop Capital Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $26.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

