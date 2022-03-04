Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 32,096 shares traded.
Specifically, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RIDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
