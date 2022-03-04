Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 32,096 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.