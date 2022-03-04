LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $1,044,792.80 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,044,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

