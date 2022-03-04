LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,460 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RZG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $143.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

